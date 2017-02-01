Questions remain about Thiel citizenship - Lees-Galloway

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 18:06

The Government’s cynical dumping of material relating to billionaire Peter Thiel will not ease disquiet over why he was granted citizenship, says Labour Immigration Spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway.

"The Government chose the day it announced the General Election date to finally release detail on the Thiel decision, but it simply raises even more serious questions as to why a New Zealand passport needed to be granted to a wealthy foreign businessman who does not live here.

"Peter Thiel now has a New Zealand passport and still has not lived here. He didn’t even attend his New Zealand citizenship ceremony in this country, but stayed in the United States.

"It’s not clear what value New Zealand is getting from granting Mr Thiel citizenship over residency. It’s clear what the benefits to Mr Thiel are, he can buy sensitive land without Overseas Investment Office approval which he has done.

"Labour will continue to pursue the Government over this issue," says Iain Lees-Galloway.