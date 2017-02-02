Time to declare drought in Northland - NZ First

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:14

The government needs to declare a drought in Northland and do it now, says New Zealand First Leader and MP for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The effect on farming incomes has been dramatic and farmers need help under the special provisions for drought.

"Farmers are suffering and the situation has got to the point that even if Northland gets rain today or in the next few days it will only be light relief and totally inadequate for what is needed.

"The government needs to step up and give them some immediate support.

"The recent scrub fire in Ruakaka reinforces the need for quick and decisive action. It’s time to help," says Mr Peters.