Police Association welcomes commitment to policing

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:49

New Zealand Police Association President Chris Cahill says the Government’s announcement of 1125 new police will make a real difference to the fight against crime in this country. "The Association has identified the pressure points for policing being on the front line, in investigations and organised crime, and the Government has taken notice," Mr Cahill said.

"This package shows the Government has done its homework, and while ideally we would like the extra staff immediately, knowing that the cavalry is on its way will be a positive for Police in making future plans," he said.

"The Association has voiced its concerns about the proliferation of illegal firearms, the growth in organised crime and the availability of methamphetamine and we are very pleased to see the Government has identified these areas specifically."

Mr Cahill says initiatives such as the 12 mobile policing units will allow policing to be more responsive when crises arise in particular areas.

"The focus on Safer Communities not only allows police to formulate longer term prevention measures, but also deal with crime as and when it is occurring. Ensuring that balance is right is crucial to good policing and it is something we have been concerned about in recent times because of staff shortages," he said.

The Association believes recognition of the need for support staff is a positive move because of the vital role they play for those on the front line.