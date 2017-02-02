National neglects youth - NZ First

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 14:12

National is big on promises and small on action, as the latest youth unemployment, education and training figures prove, says New Zealand First.

"The number of young New Zealanders without a job, not receiving training or education is increasing," says New Zealand First Youth Affairs Spokesperson Darroch Ball.

"It is shocking for the future of this country to have 91,000 youth neglected.

"The rate of young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs) has increased 13.6 per cent.

"These numbers make a mockery of PM Bill English saying National will deliver for all New Zealanders

"The National government has had eight years to get results but youth unemployment remains chronic.

"A major hurdle for young jobs seekers is high immigration, which means they can’t even get a start in the workforce," says Mr Ball.