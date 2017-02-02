Members sought for Tauranga's Heart of the City advisory group

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 17:18

Tauranga City Council is seeking expressions of interest for Technical Advisory Group (TAG) positions for its Heart of the City Programme, the purpose of which is to create a more vibrant, safe and successful city centre.

The purpose of the TAG is to provide design advice that will maximise the delivery of:

- a more vibrant safe and successful city centre

- improved value for money for the community

- local and regional economic development

to encourage more people to visit the city centre and stay longer.

The TAG will consider the design aspects of publicly delivered projects in the city centre, and will provide recommendations on the way forward. Some examples of projects include new streetscape and open space upgrades, and the civic precinct project. The TAG will have seven members, ideally with a range of expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, planning, engineering, sustainability (buildings), arts and culture, place-making, governance and the Tauranga community.

A panel, which will include one elected member, one independent expert and a Council staff member, will make appointment recommendations for Elected Members to consider at the 21 March Council meeting.

The successful TAG members will initially meet in March/April 2017, and will provide review advice to Council on an anticipated bi-monthly period.

Nominations close 5pm on 14 February 2017. The Expression of Interest form is available from Jennifer Butcher.