Indian Community calls on PM to intervene on deportation

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 11:51

The Indian community in New Zealand is disappointed with Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse’s decision not to cancel the deportation orders of Indian International Students, and the way the Government has handled the deportation matter of these International Students, and that none of the National MPs fronted up to listen or support the concerned.

"I, along with others have been fighting for these students be given fairness, if this Government can soften rules for billionaires to gain citizenship in NZ, allow hundreds of Chinese students facing deportation on similar fraud in China and over a thousand duped Filipino workers caught in an immigration scam be given amnesty to live in NZ, there is no reason why these students can't be allowed to complete their studies against the fees they paid in full", says Kiwi Indian Community leader Sunny Kaushal.

"These vulnerable students are the victims of a wide spread fraud, their overseas based agents used fake financial documents. Instead of putting all the blame on the students, minister Steven Joyce must review the modus operandi of Government agencies, their failure in supervising education providers, documents scrutiny and visa process. Clearly, the Government failed to introduce a strong code of conduct for all stakeholders and act against the nexus of fraudulent immigration agents and involved education providers".

"That’s not all. Further, the recent sudden changes in Immigration Policy have already affected and playing havoc on thousands of onshore students. In the last few years it was the Government’s policy that opened the flood gates allowing thousands of students to come without the requisition of any English Language Proficiency Test, thus pumped up the international education sector with quick millions of dollars. Now, the same international students are being forced to prove their English Language Proficiency with a score as far as up to 7 bands in order to progress further in their work and SMC visas".

"The Government must reconsider its decision and revoke deporting orders for international Indian students from New Zealand to minimise the damage to the reputation of multi-billion New Zealand International Education industry. I am calling upon Prime Minister Bill English and Finance Minister Steven Joyce to intervene and save our export education sector that relies on international students. We need to ensure a robust system is in place and that international students be given a fair play for NZ to succeed in achieving an ambitious goal of $5 billion by 2025," Sunny Kaushal says.