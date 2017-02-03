Iwi-Crown economic relationship strengthened

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:09

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell have announced the establishment of an Iwi-Crown Economic Taumata at Waitangi today.

The Taumata will provide an opportunity for high level discussions between economic Ministers and iwi chairs on issues of economic significance to both parties, and will meet twice a year.

"Iwi are an increasingly important economic driver in the New Zealand economy, and the Taumata will strengthen our alignment and dialogue around what will make the greatest difference to the wealth and wellbeing of MÄori," Mr Bridges says.

Mr Flavell says the meetings will focus on economic drivers and opportunities arising from He kai kei aku ringa - the Crown-MÄori Economic Growth Partnership and associated economic development issues.

"Looking at these issues and taking advantage of those opportunities will have a flow on effect for our whÄnau/hapÅ« and iwi and that is what it’s all about. At the end of the day, the Taumata is about helping to raise the living standards of MÄori and increase development momentum in key regions.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman for NgÄti Kahungunu iwi says, "This represents a significant step up in Crown-MÄori relations. Iwi know their whÄnau, hapÅ«, marae and communities. Our assets are growing fast, and we need to be at the table partnering with the Crown, to ensure our economic progress drives social progress - in a whanau centred, tikanga based way."

Mr Flavell says in reviewing and taking steps to refresh He kai kei aku ringa last year it became apparent that iwi and government could partner more strongly to drive economic progress while continuing to have a focus on employment, enterprise development, education, rangatahi and regional development.

Iwi will be represented at the meetings by up to six iwi chairs. The Government will be represented by the Ministers of Finance, Economic Development, Primary Industries and MÄori Development, with additional Ministers added on an issue by issue basis.

The government and iwi will rotate the role of host for each meeting. The first meeting is scheduled for April.