Fifth Partnership Schools application round set to open

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:22

A new application round to establish Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua (Partnership Schools) will open on Monday 13 February, with successful applicants opening schools in 2019, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Education David Seymour has announced.

"With over 1000 students now enrolled in ten Partnership Schools, it’s clear that there is real demand from families and educators for these educational alternatives," says Mr Seymour.

"More students deserve opportunities beyond those offered by the state school system. That’s why for Round 5, we welcome two types of applications. Applications can have a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) focus, or a priority learner focus."

Round 5 is also the first application round allowing TEIs (Tertiary Education Institutions) to sponsor Partnership Schools.

From 13 February a link to the tender documents will be available on http://partnershipschools.education.govt.nz/.

Applicants are also encouraged to contact E Tipu e Rea (www.etipuerea.org), an independent organisation that supports prospective Partnership Schools sponsors.

Round 5 is expected to deliver around five new schools.