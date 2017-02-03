Labour selects Heather Warren for Rangitikei

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 13:55

Heather Warren has been selected as the Rangitikei Labour Party candidate in the 2017 General Election.

"I am proud to be Labour’s Rangitikei candidate for the 2017 election," said Warren.

"The Rangitikei is made up of small but strong rural communities and I will be working hard to ensure the voices of the Rangitikei are heard loud and clear. People and towns in regional New Zealand are often forgotten and deserve more than they are getting under this National government."

Heather Warren is a Union Organiser who lives in her hometown Marton with her husband.

Labour President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Heather joins our growing list of energetic, fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will back the Kiwi Dream and help every New Zealander get ahead."