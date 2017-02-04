Trade Minister begins TPP talks with Australia

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 13:07

Trade Minister Todd McClay will travel to Sydney tomorrow to meet with his Australian counterpart, Trade and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo.

The Ministers will discuss bilateral and regional trade issues likely to be of significance for both countries in 2017.

"The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) will be a key focus of the meeting. Despite the United States’ recent decision to pull out of the agreement, a number of other TPP signatories - including Australia - have expressed a strong commitment to continuing with TPP. This meeting will be an important opportunity to understand Australia’s ambitions in this area," Mr McClay says.

"As New Zealand’s largest two-way trading partner and closest friend, it’s important we stay in close touch with Australia on regional economic integration issues."

Along with TPP, New Zealand and Australia are jointly involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Pacer Plus trade agreement negotiations.

"The Prime Minister has asked me to engage with our trading partners on ways to advance trade liberalisation in the Asia-Pacific, and elsewhere, to secure better access for New Zealand exporters to offshore markets," says Mr McClay.

The Australian visit is the first in a series of planned trips to TPP signatory countries by the Trade Minister in February.