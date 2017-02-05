Willie Jackson joins the Labour Party

|
Renowned MÄori broadcaster, Manukau Urban MÄori Authority Chief Executive and respected political commentator Willie Jackson is joining the Labour Party to strengthen Labour’s MÄori voice, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.
"We are hugely excited to have such a high quality candidate in Willie putting his hand up for Labour and for MÄori. He’s long been a strong voice for urban MÄori and he will be a highly effective campaigner for the issues that matter to MÄori.
"Willie chose us because he recognises that Labour, particularly the MÄori caucus, is doing a great job when it comes to championing the challenges and opportunities facing MÄori.
"He also has the strategic political and management experience that will add real value to Labour. As a result, I will be backing Willie to have a high list position and am confident he will be joining our ranks after this year’s election.
"Labour is also confident that we will build on the success of the last election where our MÄori MPs won six of the seven MÄori seats.
"Having a star performer like Mr Jackson, with mainstream and MÄori appeal, helps pitch Labour as the only viable party for MÄori seat voters," says Andrew Little.
