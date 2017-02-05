Willie Jackson joins the Labour Party

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 10:11

Renowned MÄori broadcaster, Manukau Urban MÄori Authority Chief Executive and respected political commentator Willie Jackson is joining the Labour Party to strengthen Labour’s MÄori voice, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"We are hugely excited to have such a high quality candidate in Willie putting his hand up for Labour and for MÄori. He’s long been a strong voice for urban MÄori and he will be a highly effective campaigner for the issues that matter to MÄori.

"Willie chose us because he recognises that Labour, particularly the MÄori caucus, is doing a great job when it comes to championing the challenges and opportunities facing MÄori.

"He also has the strategic political and management experience that will add real value to Labour. As a result, I will be backing Willie to have a high list position and am confident he will be joining our ranks after this year’s election.

"Labour is also confident that we will build on the success of the last election where our MÄori MPs won six of the seven MÄori seats.

"Having a star performer like Mr Jackson, with mainstream and MÄori appeal, helps pitch Labour as the only viable party for MÄori seat voters," says Andrew Little.