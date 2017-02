Willie Jackson joins the Labour Party

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 10:11

Renowned Māori broadcaster, Manukau Urban Māori Authority Chief Executive and respected political commentator Willie Jackson is joining the Labour Party to strengthen Labour’s Māori voice, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"We are hugely excited to have such a high quality candidate in Willie putting his hand up for Labour and for Māori. He’s long been a strong voice for urban Māori and he will be a highly effective campaigner for the issues that matter to Māori.

"Willie chose us because he recognises that Labour, particularly the Māori caucus, is doing a great job when it comes to championing the challenges and opportunities facing Māori.

"He also has the strategic political and management experience that will add real value to Labour. As a result, I will be backing Willie to have a high list position and am confident he will be joining our ranks after this year’s election.

"Labour is also confident that we will build on the success of the last election where our Māori MPs won six of the seven Māori seats.

"Having a star performer like Mr Jackson, with mainstream and Māori appeal, helps pitch Labour as the only viable party for Māori seat voters," says Andrew Little.