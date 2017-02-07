Safer Internet Day reminder to be cautious online

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 09:10

International Safer Internet Day is a reminder for all New Zealanders to focus on staying safe online," Communications Minister Simon Bridges says.

Safer Internet Day promotes safe and positive use of technology - particularly for children and young people. It is part of an international campaign involving more than 100 countries, and is coordinated in New Zealand by NetSafe.

"Connect Smart research reveals that one in five New Zealanders have experienced cyber crime. This includes damage from a virus or malware, hacking of a social media or bank account, receiving a phishing email, having your system locked down by ransomware or being the victim of an online scam or fraud," Mr Bridges says.

Seventy per cent of New Zealanders own a smart phone or Internet connected mobile device and increasingly it is the most popular way for New Zealanders to access the Internet.

"More than 90 per cent of people aged 18-34 have a smart phone. At the start of a new year, it is timely to check that we are using technology safely," Mr Bridges says.

"There are basic steps that can make a big difference in improving our online security and research shows that New Zealanders are now more inclined to stop and think before clicking on links and attachments in emails. Connect Smart research shows 94 per cent of people are now doing so.

"Safer Internet Day is a reminder to all to continue to be aware of potential cyber risks."