Surgical bus a great win for community, says Waimak MP

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:01

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says it is a great win for the community that residents will be able to access a wide range of low-risk surgery right on their doorstep.

From this year the Rangiora Health Hub will host the mobile surgical bus, offering a range of surgery from orthopaedic procedures to hernia repairs.

"This great initiative of Mobile Health and the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) brings an operating theatre to the doorstep of rural communities," Doocey said.

"Following on the opening of the Rangiora Health Hub and the recent announcement by the CDHB to expand after-hours provision of health services in North Canterbury, this is exciting news for all those in our community - from young families to the elderly - and is part of an integrated model of care for our residents."

Doocey, who has a background in health, joined Mobile Health general manager Mark Eager recently to view the fully-equipped operating theatre in the 42-tonne truck and hear about what services would be available to residents.

"I have been working hard to ensure our residents have wrap-around health care. I know from my recent public meeting to review health care in the Waimak just how important access to health services is to our community," Doocey said.

The MP encouraged residents to view the bus at the Rangiora Health Hub on the open day on Tuesday 14 March from 8am to 3pm.