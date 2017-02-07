Callaghan Innovation Stakeholder Advisory Group reappointments

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:54

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith has today announced the reappointment of Claire Robinson, Brett Hewlett, and Suse Reynolds to the Callaghan Innovation Stakeholder Advisory Group.

"The reappointment of Ms Robinson, Mr Hewlett, and Ms Reynolds recognises the valuable skills and insights they all contribute to the advisory group, as well as their work to ensure that Callaghan is connected and engaged with its stakeholders," says Mr Goldsmith.

Callaghan Innovation is the government agency tasked with growing New Zealand’s economy by helping business succeed through technology.

The seven-member Stakeholder Advisory Group provides independent, expert advice to the Callaghan Innovation Board. It includes some of the most well-respected people involved in New Zealand innovation.

Professor Robinson, Mr Hewlett and Ms Reynolds have been reappointed for further two-year terms.

Ms Reynolds, founder and Board member of Angel HQ, has also been appointed as the chair of the Advisory Group.

"Suse’s extensive networks and in-depth experience with New Zealand’s angel investment community stand her in strong stead to lead the Advisory Group, and I welcome her appointment as Chair," Mr Goldsmith says.

More information about the Advisory Group can be found at https://www.callaghaninnovation.govt.nz/about-us/our-stakeholder-advisory-group