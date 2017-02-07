Mackays to Peka Peka to open this month

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:16

The Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway is scheduled to open this month, four months ahead of the original scheduled completion date of June 2017, Transport Minister Simon Bridges has announced.

The Expressway is a $630 million, 18km four-lane expressway along the KÄpiti Coast, and includes 18 bridges and 16km of walking and cycle ways.

"An early opening this month is a great outcome for the KÄpiti Coast community and the wider region as a whole. In just a few weeks’ time this connection will open to deliver smoother and safer journeys for everyone," Mr Bridges says.

"The Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway will result in faster and more reliable journeys through the region, as well as making this stretch of road safer for all road users, and improving the KÄpiti Coast’s resilience to major weather events like those we’ve recently experienced.

"This modern new road will also support the region’s economy. Reduced and more reliable travel times to and from Wellington will make KÄpiti a more desirable place to live and do business."

The community will be invited to a KÄpiti Coast ExpressDay which will be a chance for people to experience the Expressway before it is opened to traffic. More details will be available closer to the time.

The Expressway is part of the Wellington Northern Corridor, which stretches from Wellington Airport to just north of Levin. The Wellington Northern Corridor is one of the Government’s Roads of National Significance, identified as key to economic growth.

A completion event will be held on Thursday 16 February with the road opening to traffic later this month.