ACT congratulates Graeme Wheeler on his tenure

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:30

ACT has congratulated Graeme Wheeler on his tenure as Reserve Bank Governor.

"During his tenure Mr Wheeler has dealt with unprecedented challenges," says ACT Leader Seymour.

"Globally, the decoupling of the usual connection between global money supply and inflation has challenged all central bankers.

"Domestically, a over-regulated housing market has put extreme pressure on the bank, leaving the Governor with few options.

"Nevertheless, Mr Wheeler has carried out his duties calmly and diligently, for which we acknowledge his service.

"ACT wishes his interim replacement, Grant Spencer, all the best, and will be encouraging the Finance Minister to select a long-term successor who is committed to robust economic discipline and price stability."