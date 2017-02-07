McCully headed to Australia this week

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 14:53

Foreign Minister Murray McCully will travel to Australia this week to meet his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop for formal six monthly foreign policy consultations. He will also meet a range of other senior ministers and the opposition Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

"These twice yearly consultations are an opportunity for us to exchange views across a range of foreign policy issues" Mr McCully says.

"Of particular importance will be discussions on our two countries’ strategic engagement in our Pacific neighbourhood, including as Australia develops its new Foreign Policy White Paper. We will take stock of the Trans-Tasman partnership and discuss other aspects of foreign policy cooperation prior to the annual meeting of New Zealand and Australian Prime Ministers."