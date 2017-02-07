Legislation builds stronger charities - Ngaro

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 20:50

Legislation passed today will give New Zealanders more confidence and trust in our charities, Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro says.

The Charities Amendment Bill passed its Third Reading unanimously this evening and will soon be signed into law.

"Charities play a really important part in New Zealand society and it’s critical that our laws support their work," Mr Ngaro says.

"This amendment makes three small but important changes, not least of which is making sure that those who evade tax are disqualified from managing the operations and funding of registered charities.

"This change will give New Zealanders more confidence that their generosity is making a difference.

"New Zealanders are amongst the most generous in the world and every week volunteer over 1.5 million hours of their time to registered charities."

It’s been a milestone week for the sector as it also marks ten years since the first charity was registered in New Zealand under the Charities Act 2005.

"We have over 27,000 registered charities of all shapes and sizes in New Zealand and I would like to thank all those people who give their time and their money to support them. Their generosity is much appreciated and helps build stronger communities," says Mr Ngaro.