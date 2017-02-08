National can't deny immigration fuelling housing crisis - NZ First

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 08:10

National’s disastrous handling of the housing crisis has been confirmed by the Salvation Army in its State of the Nation report which states the crisis has continued to worsen on the back of immigration, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The report says the main reason for the housing shortage is immigration and that unless you’re a property speculator there has been no good news in the sector.

"New Zealand First has uniquely and constantly stated immigration has driven this crisis which the government has denied.

"Over the past five years two thirds of net international immigration into New Zealand has been into Auckland which according to the Salvation Army has swelled the city’s permanent population by between 125,000 and 188,000. In the year to September 30, 2016, Auckland’s population went up by 45,000.

"Auckland’s median price rose 29 per cent over two years to December 2016.

"These are damning statistics the government cannot deny.

"Perhaps the most disturbing thing is the Salvation Army says there have been few if any credible government policy initiatives to address the growing housing problems.

"The picture is clear - the Auckland housing market is a disaster and the government can’t handle it," Mr Peters says.