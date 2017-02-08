E tu says no more delays over equal pay

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 08:27

E tÅ« says it’s time to treat the women of New Zealand right, and there should be no more government delays over equal pay.

Today marks the official launch of a fresh campaign on equal pay, with the release of the Council of Trade Union video, "Treat her Right".

The video is set to the Donna Summer hit, "She works hard for the money."

E tÅ«’s equal pay Campaign Co-ordinator, Yvette Taylor says the video features cleaners and caregivers, "whom we represent and who typically earn minimum rates of pay for what’s seen as "women’s work."

"Our members work hard for the money and it’s not enough," says Yvette.

Yvette says New Zealand women have come a long way, with E tÅ« and aged care worker Kristine Bartlett winning the case which established her right to equal pay for work of equal value.

Yvette says she’s encouraged that the Deputy Prime Minister, Paula Bennett has promised imminent action, "which we hope means an offer soon to settle Kristine’s case."

However, she says it is not acceptable for women to be waiting months before the government implements equal pay principles agreed to in the wake of the case.

"Mrs Bennett has said legislation won’t be passed until after the General Election. That’s more than seven months away.

"There were delays following John Key’s resignation and the Kaikoura earthquake, which we accept. But women are always being asked to put other people’s needs first and their own second.

"It’s time they went to the top of the queue.

"It’s time to treat the women of New Zealand right and make equal pay a government priority. Now is the time to act, not months down the track."