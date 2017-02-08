Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 08:50

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says building better cycling infrastructure remains a priority for the Government as today’s national Go by Bike Day event demonstrates the increased demand.

Mr Bridges joined the hundreds of people who took part in the annual Go by Bike Day event at the Wellington waterfront today with similar events held all over the country.

"Here in Wellington and right around New Zealand demand for cycling is high and growing. For example in the last 10 years the number of people commuting by bike in the capital has more than doubled," Mr Bridges says.

"Bikes are increasingly the vehicles of choice for a number of New Zealanders and visitors. In response to this demand making cycling a safer and more attractive transport choice is a key priority for Government.

"That’s why we’re investing $333 million through the Urban Cycleways Programme, the single biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history."

In total, the Programme is funding 54 projects, across 22 local authorities in 16 urban centres. It will deliver approximately 300 kilometres of cycling facilities.

"Since completing the first cycleway in Palmerston North in 2015, we’re over 40 per cent of the way through delivering the Urban Cycleways Programme.

"We’re also investing in Bikes in Schools to enhance delivery of the cycleway programme and make cycling more accessible for school children. So far we have contributed to 30 urban schools, reaching nearly 10,000 students."

More information about the Urban Cycleways Programme can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/UCP.