Greens create opportunity to double refugee quota

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:39

The Green Party will today seek to introduce a Bill to Parliament that doubles New Zealand’s annual refugee quota to 1500 immediately, and to 2000 from 2018.

"In a world racked with uncertainty and turmoil, welcoming a few hundred more refugees is the least we can do to pull our weight," said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"We’re suggesting a small law change, but it will make a massive difference to people whose lives are affected by conflict and persecution.

"Communities across New Zealand have said they’d welcome more refugees with open arms, so let’s make it happen.

"When we’re in Government we’ll double the quota at our first Cabinet meeting, but National can choose to do it now.

"Now more than ever, it’s important that we uphold our country’s history of doing what’s right and doing what we can to counterbalance injustice overseas," said Mr Shaw.

The current annual refugee quota is 750 and is scheduled to become 1000 in 2018.