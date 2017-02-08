Running country means not running away - Harawira

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 15:45

"The Prime Minister should always attend Treaty commemorations at Waitangi, and just like in 1840, that means accepting the good with the bad" said MANA Leader Hone Harawira.

"The Treaty of Waitangi is called that for the simple reason that it was signed at Waitangi, on the 6th of February 1840"

"The Treaty is known as the ‘cornerstone of our constitution’ and Waitangi is called the ‘birthplace of the nation’ for very good reason. Waitangi is where the chiefs gathered to discuss the Treaty, to hear the arguments of others and eventually to sign the document we now know as the Treaty of Waitangi, on 6 Feb 1840"

"And when somebody wants to run the country, then they have an obligation once a year, to honour the commemoration of the signing of the Treaty by turning up to Waitangi, being welcomed onto the marae and expressing their views"

"If Bill English wants to commemorate the signing of the Treaty by going somewhere else, fine - here’s a list of the 50 other places around the country where it was signed so there’s plenty of opportunity for him to do it elsewhere, on those dates.

"But on the 5th and 6th of February every year, it is appropriate that the Prime Minister attend the Treaty commemorations at Waitangi"