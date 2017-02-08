Bridges can't get it right on UFB in Northland - NZ First

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 16:10

Minister of Communications Simon Bridges is all at sea on UFB in Northland, just as he proved to be on two-lane bridge promises.

"In Parliament today, when asked why only half the people in Northland will get ultra-fast broadband fibre network he was clueless," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Let us refer Mr Bridges to the facts from the regional breakdown of "new initiatives" on UFB from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment:

"It states: 53.5% of the people in Northland will be able to access fibre under both phases of the government’s UFB programme by the end of 2023.

"On the other hand, it states: 94% of the people in Auckland will be able to access fibre under both phases of the government’s UFB programme by the end of 2024.

"Clearly, Northlanders and other residents in the provinces are paying the price for their geographical isolation, just when our biggest city is overburdened with people. National even tried to "bribe" people to move out.

"National is not thinking - people working from home and businesses in the regions cannot do their work if they are hobbled by lack of technology," says Mr Peters.