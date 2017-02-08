Hamilton's Local Alcohol Policy enters next stage

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 16:19

Hamilton City Council has voted to cease negotiations in its Provisional Local Alcohol Policy (PLAP) and seek approval of the current version.

The topic was discussed at the 8 February Council meeting following letters from the Waikato District Health Board and New Zealand Police asking the Council to reconsider the inclusion of a one-way door restriction in the PLAP.

The Council will now submit the current PLAP, without any changes from appeal negotiations, to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) for approval.

Following the adoption of a final LAP, the Council will consider making an addition to the policy to include a one-way door policy.

During the drafting of the LAP in 2015, a one-way door policy was included but subsequently removed due to there being minimal local evidence available at the time. It is not included in the provisional version being submitted to ARLA.

The PLAP restricts on-licence businesses to only sell alcohol between 7am and 9pm, limit the location they can be established and sell alcohol, and restrict off-licences being located next to, or facing, a school.

The Council entered negotiations in April 2016 with the three organisations which submitted formal appeals on the PLAP.

Te Whanau Roopu O Aotearoa-Komiti Maaori and supermarket chains, Progressive Enterprises and Foodstuffs North Island Ltd, submitted formal appeals.

Once the LAP is in place, the District Licensing Committee (DLC) must follow the policy when making decisions about on and off-licence applications.

Copies of the PLAP and each appeal are available to view online at hamilton.govt.nz/lap

Council voting

For:

Mayor King and Councillors O’Leary, Macpherson, Taylor, Casson, Tooman, Bunting, Southgate, Yeung, Pascoe, Henry and Gallagher

Against:

Cr Mallett