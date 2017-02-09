Only 14 percent of votes returned for Tawa by-election

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 10:52

Tawa voters are urged to hurry up and cast their votes to choose a new member for the Tawa Community Board before it’s too late.

The deadline for the election is 12 noon Friday 17 February.

So far just about 14 percent - about 1442 - of voting papers have been returned, says Wellington City Council Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp. Some 10,208 voting papers for the by-election were mailed out last month.

"It’s always the last-minute rush with voting," says Warwick. "However, don’t forget that there’s only about a week left. Hurry up and get your vote in."

"Don’t post them any later than Tuesday 14 February," says Warwick. There are ballot boxes in the Tawa Library and Wellington Central Library and at reception in the Council offices on Wakefield Street. Special voting is available from the service centre or by contacting the call centre.

In addition this Saturday 11 February from 10am-4pm special voting will be available at the Tawa Library.

Five candidates are competing for the vacancy as a result of Jill Day being elected as a northern ward member of the Wellington City Council in last October’s local body elections. The five are: Damian Hewett, Liz Langham, Stacey Richardson, Craig Robertson and Anna Scott.