Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:37

Labour welcomes move to quash pre homosexual law reform convictions

The Labour Party has welcomed the Government’s move to allow people who were convicted before homosexual law reform in 1986 to have their convictions erased, but questions if they could have gone further, says Labour’s Justice spokesperson Jacinda Ardern.

"The Government has chosen not to adopt a blanket approach but has decided to proceed on a case by case basis with those affected needing to apply.

"In the Select Committee we were hoping that some categories of offences could have been dealt with in a more straightforward way. We urge the Government to rethink their approach to some of these cases.

"On balance this is a hugely positive move that rights some terrible wrongs in our past. It’s heartening that families will now be able to lodge applications to expunge convictions on behalf of deceased family members.

"Today’s announcement will go some way to healing the distress that many of the victims of past laws and their families still live with," says Jacinda Ardern.