Monthly Economic Review: February 2017

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:44

The Monthly Economic Review is an overview of the New Zealand economy. It includes the latest data on New Zealand’s economic growth, unemployment, inflation, merchandise trade and balance of payments figures, along with certain financial data (such as the Reserve Bank’s official cash rate). The unemployment rate, economic growth and central bank interest rates for several of our main OECD trading partners are also included. Each publication highlights a specific topic of interest. The Monthly Economic Review is produced eleven times per year.

The rate of economic growth was higher than expected in the September quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by 1.1 percent. Thirteen of the 16 industries recorded an expansion in value-added output in the quarter. The two industries which made the largest contribution to GDP growth in the quarter were the transport, postal, and warehousing industry and the business services industry. Household spending rose by 1.6 percent in the quarter, with household spending on services rising by two percent. On an annual average basis, the economy expanded by three percent.

An increase in New Zealand’s labour force participation rate (the proportion of those aged 15 years and over working or searching for work) in the December quarter resulted in an increase in the unemployment rate to 5.2 percent, despite an increase in employment in the quarter. During the December quarter, employment rose by 19,000 while the number of those unemployed rose by 10,000. Wage inflation (including overtime) was 1.6 percent in the year ended in the December 2016 quarter, while the average ordinary-time hourly earnings rose by 1.3 percent over the year to $29.75.

Annual inflation of 1.3 percent was recorded in the year ended in the December 2016 quarter, returning the annual rate to within the Reserve Bank’s medium term target range of 1 - 3 percent for the first time in over two years. The annual rate of inflation (excluding cigarettes and other tobacco products) was 1.1 percent for the year. This is the inflation rate used when adjusting a number of benefit rates from 1 April this year. In the December quarter, consumer goods and services prices rose by 0.4 percent, with petrol prices rising by 4.1 percent. The price of a litre of 91-unleaded petrol was $1.82 in the December quarter.

The annual current account deficit totalled $7,480 million in the year ended September 2016, equivalent to 2.9 percent of GDP. An increase in the number of international tourists (and related spending) led to an increase in the services surplus. MBIE reported a seven percent rise in international visitor spending in the year ended September 2016, with Chinese tourist spending rising by 12 percent.

Short-term interest rates continued to fall in December and January, following a reduction in the official cash rate to 1.75 percent in November. The 90-day bank bill rate averaged 1.98 percent in January, compared with 2.73 percent a year earlier. Longer-term interest rates have been rising over recent months, but most long-term interest rates fell slightly in January.