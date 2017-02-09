Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed to NZ

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 15:14

Foreign Minister Murray McCully has welcomed to New Zealand the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, who he will meet in Auckland tomorrow.

"This year, New Zealand celebrates 45 years of bilateral relations with China, and our important partnership continues to be forward-looking," says Mr McCully.

"Our two-way trade stands at over $23 billion and our aim is for this to reach $30 billion by 2020. We’ve grown in education connections and tourism, with 70 direct flights a week between our countries."

"My meeting with Minister Wang Yi will also provide an opportunity to discuss a range of issues, including our international cooperation following our term on the United Nations Security Council, and exploring future cooperation opportunities."

Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Zealand for the two-day visit today.