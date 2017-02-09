Annual Budget consultation one step closer

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 15:18

Auckland Council’s Governing Body today approved the material to be used during the upcoming consultation on the Annual Budget.

The four-week consultation will focus on rates, social issues and local priorities when it opens at the end of the month.

The main topics for consultation are:

- Level of rates increases

- Rating stability

- Targeted rates on accommodation providers

- Policy change to allow the use of targeted rates on new developments as well as development contributions to pay for new infrastructure

- A living wage for council staff.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says: "Auckland needs to invest more in its infrastructure but I firmly believe that burden shouldn’t fall solely on the ratepayers. In this budget, I am proposing measures that will share the cost of growth more fairly across those who benefit from it.

"I want the people of Auckland to have their say on how the cost of funding our city is shared. So I urge you to actively engage with the consultation and have your say."

Have Your Say events will also take place across the region so Aucklanders can give their feedback in person.

All consultation material and dates of Have Your Say events will be available on shapeauckland.co.nz and in hard copy at libraries, service centres and local board offices.

The consultation runs from 27 February and closes at 4pm on 27 March 2017.