Research shows poor outcomes for beneficiaries - Sepuloni

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 16:05

New research released today shows that beneficiaries are struggling to find long-term employment or go into study after they come off the benefit, and the Government has no plan to help, says Labour’s social development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni.

"SUPERU analysed statistical data of former beneficiaries from 2010 to 2011 to determine the outcomes two years after coming off the benefit. Their findings show that only 33 per cent were in employment, and only 8 per cent were in study.

"We know the Government isn’t doing enough to support positive long-term transitions off the benefit. Instead they are focused on pushing people off benefits with no regard for whether they and their children are better off. This is creating long term costs for our society and our economy.

"Of further concern is the 18 per cent of people whose outcomes were unknown. This is incredibly troubling, and indicates many may not have any support.

"Labour has been pushing for this research for a long time, but it is still not enough. This data does not incorporate the welfare reforms which have shaped Work and Income since 2013. We need more consistent and regular reporting of this data so we can support positive long-term off the benefit transitions.

"The Salvation Army report released yesterday found that coming off a benefit was not enough to ensure a better livelihood for Kiwi families. With homelessness spiralling out of control and child poverty levels showing no improvement, the government needs to start taking seriously the poor outcomes for those going off benefit and the impact this is having on families and communities," says Carmel Sepuloni.