Minister congratulates Partnership School in NCEA results

Under-Secretary to the Minister of Education David Seymour has congratulated Vanguard Military School for its excellent provisional NCEA results, announced today.
MÄori and Pasifika students in particular exceeded national averages. MÄori students achieved roll-based pass rates of 92.3 per cent at Level 1, 90.5 per cent at Level 2, and 100.0 per cent at Level 3. Pasifika students achieved 85.7, 100.0, and 100.0 respectively.
"Credit for these results belong with the hard working staff and students of Vanguard," says Mr Seymour.
"When I attended Vanguard’s graduation ceremony last year, I witnessed first-hand how innovative education can change lives. It demonstrated the value of ensuring students have access to alternative schooling options.
"Partnership Schools give talented educators flexibility to lift achievement for students underserved by the state system. Vanguard’s strong results exemplify this, and I look forward to seeing more Partnership Schools results announced over the coming months."
