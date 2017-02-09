More police for crime hit regional towns up in the air - NZ First

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 17:21

Provincial towns hit hard by crime may miss out on the extra 880 police belatedly promised over the next four years by National, says New Zealand First Police Spokesperson Ron Mark.

"They may well all go to Auckland, or is National suggesting towns put in bids for police, as they did for UFB.

"In Parliament today Police Minister Paula Bennett was unable to give any indication as to where the new recruits will be based.

"National MP Ian McKelvie’s question to the Minister in an attempt to showcase National’s increased number of police for rural and regional New Zealand backfired.

"Strange how National’s Paul Goldsmith seemed to know the extra police were going to Auckland.

"So how many sworn officers will be based in Waipukurau, Woodville, Pahiatua, Carterton, Martinborough and Featherston by June next year and June 2020 is anyone’s guess.

"So where does that leave the people of Kaeo, Northland who had 371 burglaries for just 11 arrests in the year to June 2016. Who knows?

"We asked about Taihape. From 2008 to June 2016 there were 215 reported burglaries in Taihape for just three arrests and 35 cars stolen for three arrests - the last arrest being in 2013.

"National can’t guarantee Taihape will get any new recruits either to give their hardworking officers a hand.

"Pity regional towns under the National government - if the Minister can’t even give an idea of the spread of new recruits," says Mr Mark.