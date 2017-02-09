Community programmes helping offenders - Naylor

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 17:03

More offenders are getting involved in local Work and Living Skills (WLS) programmes, says National List MP Jono Naylor.

"WLS enables certain offenders to convert up to 20 per cent of their sentenced community work hours into work and skills training," says Jono Naylor.

"Offenders can gain work experience to make them more employable, and learn valuable life skills such as road safety, driver licensing, cooking, health and wellbeing, education, parenting, and budgeting.

"These programmes provide offenders with opportunities they otherwise may not have had.

"In Palmerston North we have a number of programmes available including one where offenders have gained their OSH certified forklift licence. The course involves a mixture of theory and practical experience, and gives these offenders a better chance of finding a job.

"It is important that we support offenders to become responsible members of our community, and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

"I commend the local people and organisations that run these programmes and help offenders to make positive changes to their lives."