Jan Tinetti selected as Labour's candidate for Tauranga

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 21:09

Jan Tinetti has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Tauranga for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the Tauranga electorate in Parliament," said Jan Tinetti.

Jan is school principal in Merivale, Tauranga. She lives locally with her family and has strong networks throughout Tauranga.

Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Jan joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."