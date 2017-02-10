Lack of action over Kaikoura slips wasting time and money - NZ First

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:35

Nearly three months after the Kaikoura earthquake the South Island is still waiting for some major action to remove the slips blocking State Highway 1 which is unacceptable, says New Zealand First Transport Spokesperson Denis O’Rourke.

"Transport Minister Simon Bridges said restoring access to SH1 north from Kaikoura was expected within 12 months, but given the present lack of action, is that still the case?

"State Highway 1 is a vital arterial route to the Kaikoura district, Christchurch and other parts of the South Island and it must be opened again as quickly as possible.

"The trouble is the government is looking after its corporate mates employing road contractors Fulton Hogan and Australian company Downer, and bypassing earthmoving contractors and locals.

"At present helicopters are being used at considerable cost to drop water on the larger more dangerous slips, but there is a lot of other work which could be in action right now using earth-moving operators and local contractors," says Mr O’Rourke.