Advance voting places open for Mt Albert by-election

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:08

Advance voting places will be open from Monday 13 February for people who want to vote early in the Mt Albert by-election.

"If you’re enrolled in the Mt Albert electorate, you can vote in person at one of four advance voting places from Monday," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer. "It’s important to vote in advance if you can’t get to a voting place in the Mt Albert electorate on election day, Saturday 25 February."

"Look out for your EasyVote pack, which should appear in your letter box next week, with all the information you need to vote in the by-election," says Ms Wright.

A list of advance voting places and opening hours is included in the EasyVote pack and is also available at www.elections.org.nz, or by calling freephone 0800 36 76 56.

Those unable to get to a voting place either during the advance voting period or on election day should contact the Returning Officer to arrange voting services. The Returning Officer can be contacted on mtalbert@elections.govt.nz or 09 520 1297.

Electoral Commission staff will also be visiting rest homes in the electorate to provide voting services to those unable to get to a voting place.

Voters enrolled in the Mt Albert electorate who are currently overseas, or who will be overseas on election day, can also vote.

"Mt Albert voters currently overseas can download their voting papers from www.elections.org.nz and upload, fax or post them back so we receive them on time," says Ms Wright. "Mt Albert voters heading overseas soon can vote before they go at any advance voting place from Monday."

People overseas can also vote in person at overseas posts in London, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, or can apply to have voting papers posted to them.

"Remember, if you’re not yet enrolled, the easiest ways to get a form are online at elections.org.nz, call 0800 36 76 56, pop into a PostShop, or freetext your name and address to 3676," says Ms Wright. "But if one of those options won’t work for you, you’ll be able to fill in or drop off an enrolment form at any advance voting place."

Voters can vote in advance in the Mt Albert electorate from Monday 13 February at these locations: