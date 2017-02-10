Mitchell to attend World Government Summit

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:24

Minister for Land Information Mark Mitchell will represent New Zealand at the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 11 - 13.

"The World Government Summit provides a unique opportunity to showcase the New Zealand Government’s innovative approach in a range of areas," Mr Mitchell says.

"Prominent world leaders from both the public and private sectors will be in attendance, and it provides a great opportunity to collaborate and exchange new ideas.

"It will also help strengthen New Zealand’s relationship with the UAE, which is our largest market in the Middle East and 14th largest trading partner.

"Annual bilateral trade between the two countries exceeds $1.6 billion, and the UAE is a strong supporter of the Gulf Cooperation Council-New Zealand FTA."

The Summit, now in its fifth year, will be hosted by UAE’s Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, HH Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It attracts over 3,000 participants, including senior government, business, international organisation, and civil society representatives.

"The Summit provides a forum to strengthen existing relationships, form new ones, and work together towards stronger global governance," Mr Mitchell says.