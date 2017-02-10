Andrew Little to attend Thieves’ Alley Market Day and Big Gay Out

|
[ login or create an account ]
Labour Leader Andrew Little is attending two prominent community events this weekend: the Thieves’ Alley Market Day in Dunedin on Saturday, and Auckland’s Big Gay Out on Sunday.
Thieves’ Alley Market Day
- When: 11.30am - 1pm Saturday 11 February
- Where: Octagon and surrounding streets, Dunedin
Big Gay Out
- When: 2.30pm - 4.30pm Sunday 12 February
- Where: Coyle Park (end of Point Chevalier Road), Point Chevalier, Auckland
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.