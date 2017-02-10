Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Andrew Little to attend Thieves' Alley Market Day and Big Gay Out

Friday, 10 February, 2017

Labour Leader Andrew Little is attending two prominent community events this weekend: the Thieves’ Alley Market Day in Dunedin on Saturday, and Auckland’s Big Gay Out on Sunday.

Thieves’ Alley Market Day

- When: 11.30am - 1pm Saturday 11 February

- Where: Octagon and surrounding streets, Dunedin

Big Gay Out

- When: 2.30pm - 4.30pm Sunday 12 February

- Where: Coyle Park (end of Point Chevalier Road), Point Chevalier, Auckland

