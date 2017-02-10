UK should be welcoming quality NZ meat - NZ First

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 15:17

The British Labour Party’s call for any future New Zealand lamb imports to be cut down 'to protect British farmers,’ is surprising, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Aside from different seasons, the fact we offer a superior product at a lower price for British consumers and with a smaller carbon footprint than British lamb, is something you'd think the British Labour Party would welcome," Mr Peters says.