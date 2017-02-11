Push 'go button' Minister to save whales - NZ First

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 12:07

A massive Department of Conservatino effort is needed at Farewell Spit right now as more whales threaten to beach, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"We call on Conservation Minister Maggie Barry to push the "Go Button" for DoC to use any and all resources they have. Their efforts should not be constrained by lack of resources.

"That means she must guarantee them emergency funding this instant to save the stranded whales and prevent hundreds more beaching.

"Right now DoC will be scraping the bottom of the barrel.

"National has cut their staffing and funding and they are struggling in all areas.

"New Zealand has an international reputation for whale watching, it attracts thousands of tourists and it’s very much part of our national pride.

"To maintain our reputation every effort should be made to help the whales that can be saved.

"We are asking the Minister to act on the resourcing requirements for this rescue now," says Mr Peters.