Labour: Deborah Russell selected in New Lynn

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 14:01

Deborah Russell has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for New Lynn for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the New Lynn electorate in Parliament," said Deborah Russell.

Deborah is a lecturer in tax at Massey University and a regular media commentator on economic and political issues.

Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Deborah joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."