Labour: Greg O'Connor selected for Ohariu

Sunday, 12 February, 2017 - 17:11

Greg O’Connor has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Ohariu for the 2017 General Election. Labour Party members met this afternoon in Ohariu to select their candidate from two nominees who put their name forward.

"I am honoured to be chosen as Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to what will be a formidable contest to become the MP for Ohariu," said Greg O’Connor.

"I will use the strong advocacy skills I developed in my previous role as Police Association President to represent the people of Ohariu."

Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Greg brings an unique set of skills and experience to Labour and will be an excellent advocate for the electorate. Our focus now is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."