Anthony Rimell selected as Labour's candidate for Ilam electorate

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 08:08

Anthony Rimell has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Ilam for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the Ilam electorate in Parliament," said Anthony Rimell.

Anthony has been Pastor at Riccarton Baptist Church since 2012. He is very active in the local community, including as an advocate for Housing NZ tenants. He lives locally with his wife, Rhonda.

Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Anthony joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."