PM welcomes Australian PM to NZ

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:46

Prime Minister Bill English has announced Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will make an official visit to New Zealand this week.

Prime Minister Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison and Industry Minister, Senator Arthur Sinodinos, arrive in Queenstown for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ meeting on Friday 17 February.

New Zealand’s Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges will also join the meeting.

"I am looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Turnbull to Queenstown. His visit continues the tradition of holding trans-Tasman Leaders’ meetings early in the year," Mr English says.

"This visit will be a good opportunity to discuss global economic trends and our shared interest in advancing the trade agenda in the Asia-Pacific.

"We will also review progress towards our trans-Tasman economic integration ambitions.

"We will continue discussions on the situation of New Zealanders in Australia, particularly following Prime Minister Turnbull’s welcome announcement in 2016 of a pathway to citizenship."

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will engage with business leaders from both countries and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.