Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector visits Waimak for discussion

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:25

Local communities will have an opportunity to talk directly to Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Hon Alfred Ngaro, about what is happening in their areas on Thursday 2 March, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

The "Building Stronger Communities" public meetings will be held on 2 March at the Belfast Rugby Club from 10am to 11am, at the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre from 12pm to 1pm, and in the Rangiora Town Hall from 2pm to 3pm.

Doocey said the rapid growth of the Waimak underlined the importance of building strong communities from the ground up. "We’ve had two great years of new beginnings and milestones that prove we’re on track and moving in the right direction, and it is vital that we bring the whole community with us as we continue to grow," Doocey said.

"Our regeneration is not just about the bricks and mortar but keeping our communities connected and resourced."

Doocey said organisations like the Belfast Community Network, Community Wellbeing North Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council would be adding their perspectives to what he hoped will be an electorate-wide public discussion on how we could best support our communities.

"I challenge everyone to come and be involved," Doocey said. "We know the Waimak is a great place to live and work, so let’s support our communities as they grow."

Caption:

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey puts up signs inviting people to get involved in a public conversation about how we want to see our communities develop.