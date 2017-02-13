Communist League announces candidate for Mt Albert by-election

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 17:32

The Communist League is standing Patrick Brown as its candidate in the February 25 by-election for Member of Parliament in Mt Albert.

"In the face of the long-term crisis of capitalist production and trade, my campaign presents a working class programme and revolutionary course to overturn capitalist rule," said Brown on February 13.

"The slow-burning capitalist depression fuels not only a growing social crisis and political instability, but also seemingly endless wars abroad," Brown said.

"The capitalist class is continuing its drive to make working people pay for this crisis, which is not of our making," the Communist League candidate said. "To weaken us, they seek to deepen divisions along lines of race and sex, and to pit New Zealand-born workers against immigrants. The Communist League calls on working people to reject all scapegoating of immigrants, Muslims, Jews and others deemed ‘suspect’ by the capitalists and their state.

"The National and Labour parties, and their partners on the left and right, cannot stop this crisis," Brown observed. Addressing workers in Mt Albert and beyond, he concluded: "The Communist League urges you to join us in building a movement of working people to overthrow capitalist rule and replace it with a government of workers and farmers. Join us! Support our campaign! Vote for us!"