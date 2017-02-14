Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 08:28

Green Party will not stand a candidate in ÅhÄriu

The Green Party has decided to not stand a candidate in the ÅhÄriu electorate for the 2017 general election.

"The Green Party’s priority is changing the Government in 2017. We have been very clear with our supporters and the public about that since we signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Labour last year," said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"I think New Zealanders will understand that, in an MMP environment, it makes perfect sense for us to not stand a candidate in ÅhÄriu.

"ÅhÄriu has a significant impact on the makeup of Parliament. Not standing in ÅhÄriu increases the chances that we will be in a position to change the Government in September - it’s as simple as that.

"If we want to ensure our economy is working for everyone, our environment is protected, and our children grow up with every opportunity possible, then we need to change the Government.

"This decision was reached after many discussions within the Green Party. The Greens will still campaign strongly for the party vote in ÅhÄriu because under MMP, the party vote determines the number of MPs each party has.

"Our decision in ÅhÄriu has no bearing or influence on any other electorate," said Mr Shaw.