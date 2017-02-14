Trade Minister in talks with Mexico

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 08:51

Trade Minister Todd McClay will visit Mexico today to meet his counterpart, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and discuss the future of trade between our two countries.

"Mexico is already our largest trading partner in Latin America, and there is huge scope to further advance our economies, boosting trade and investment, and working together more closely in the Asia-Pacific region," Mr McClay says.

This will be the Government’s first formal contact with Mexico since the United States withdrawal from the TPP agreement.

"It is timely that we sit down and discuss how to move our trading relationship forward. I expect our discussion to include next steps for TPP, bilateral trade opportunities and greater involvement with the Pacific Alliance," Mr McClay says.

"New Zealand is a trading nation, trade liberalisation and fair access to markets are essential for the continued growth and stability of our economy. The Government will continue to push for better access for New Zealanders and our exporters in all parts of the world."

On the trip, Mr McClay will also meet with New Zealand companies in Los Angeles who are successfully doing business in the US and creating jobs both in New Zealand and the US.