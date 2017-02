New programme to support Ngai Tahu rangatahi in leadership

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:13

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is joining forces with the Ministry of Youth Development to provide a $100,000 programme to support Ngāi Tahu rangatahi in leadership and cultural development.

The Government and Te RÅ«nanga o Ngāi Tahu will each invest $50,000 in a pilot programme that builds on the Government’s commitment to partnering with Iwi and other organisations to grow youth development opportunities.

Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu says the iwi is committed to working in partnership with Government and expects this investment approach to have a significant impact for Ngāi Tahu whānui.

"This partnership means we can offer our programmes to more whānau around the takiwā," says Arihia.

"Ngāi Tahu are already delivering a range of programmes for rangatahi, however this partnership will broaden the impact we can have on Ngāi Tahu rangatahi."

"The funding will go towards wānanga that help grow the cultural, technological, and leadership capacity of our rangatahi. The programmes will ensure rangatahi learn key life skills in a Ngāi Tahutanga context," she says.

Through this partnership Ngāi Tahu will support the Government to reach whānau who otherwise may have missed out.

Lynne Te Aika, General Manager, Te Taumatua, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, says this agreement has strong alignment with the strategic direction of the Ngāi Tahu Funds.

"Last year the Ngāi Tahu Fund Committee made a strategic decision to focus on rangatahi so this partnership is a great support towards that focus," says Lynne.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu hope to build on this partnership and develop more co-investment agreements with the Government in the future.

Some of the programmes Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu currently support for rangatahi include; Manawa Hou, Te Ara Whakatipu, Rangatahi Reo, Tū Toka Tū Ariki, Digital Technology Wānanga, Rangatahi Tū Meke and Marae Wānanga.