New programme to support Ngai Tahu rangatahi in leadership

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:13

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu is joining forces with the Ministry of Youth Development to provide a $100,000 programme to support NgÄi Tahu rangatahi in leadership and cultural development.

The Government and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu will each invest $50,000 in a pilot programme that builds on the Government’s commitment to partnering with Iwi and other organisations to grow youth development opportunities.

Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu says the iwi is committed to working in partnership with Government and expects this investment approach to have a significant impact for NgÄi Tahu whÄnui.

"This partnership means we can offer our programmes to more whÄnau around the takiwÄ," says Arihia.

"NgÄi Tahu are already delivering a range of programmes for rangatahi, however this partnership will broaden the impact we can have on NgÄi Tahu rangatahi."

"The funding will go towards wÄnanga that help grow the cultural, technological, and leadership capacity of our rangatahi. The programmes will ensure rangatahi learn key life skills in a NgÄi Tahutanga context," she says.

Through this partnership NgÄi Tahu will support the Government to reach whÄnau who otherwise may have missed out.

Lynne Te Aika, General Manager, Te Taumatua, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, says this agreement has strong alignment with the strategic direction of the NgÄi Tahu Funds.

"Last year the NgÄi Tahu Fund Committee made a strategic decision to focus on rangatahi so this partnership is a great support towards that focus," says Lynne.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu hope to build on this partnership and develop more co-investment agreements with the Government in the future.

Some of the programmes Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu currently support for rangatahi include; Manawa Hou, Te Ara Whakatipu, Rangatahi Reo, TÅ« Toka TÅ« Ariki, Digital Technology WÄnanga, Rangatahi TÅ« Meke and Marae WÄnanga.