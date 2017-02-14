New programme to support Ngai Tahu rangatahi in leadership

|
[ login or create an account ]
Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu is joining forces with the Ministry of Youth Development to provide a $100,000 programme to support NgÄi Tahu rangatahi in leadership and cultural development.
The Government and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu will each invest $50,000 in a pilot programme that builds on the Government’s commitment to partnering with Iwi and other organisations to grow youth development opportunities.
Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu says the iwi is committed to working in partnership with Government and expects this investment approach to have a significant impact for NgÄi Tahu whÄnui.
"This partnership means we can offer our programmes to more whÄnau around the takiwÄ," says Arihia.
"NgÄi Tahu are already delivering a range of programmes for rangatahi, however this partnership will broaden the impact we can have on NgÄi Tahu rangatahi."
"The funding will go towards wÄnanga that help grow the cultural, technological, and leadership capacity of our rangatahi. The programmes will ensure rangatahi learn key life skills in a NgÄi Tahutanga context," she says.
Through this partnership NgÄi Tahu will support the Government to reach whÄnau who otherwise may have missed out.
Lynne Te Aika, General Manager, Te Taumatua, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, says this agreement has strong alignment with the strategic direction of the NgÄi Tahu Funds.
"Last year the NgÄi Tahu Fund Committee made a strategic decision to focus on rangatahi so this partnership is a great support towards that focus," says Lynne.
Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu hope to build on this partnership and develop more co-investment agreements with the Government in the future.
Some of the programmes Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu currently support for rangatahi include; Manawa Hou, Te Ara Whakatipu, Rangatahi Reo, TÅ« Toka TÅ« Ariki, Digital Technology WÄnanga, Rangatahi TÅ« Meke and Marae WÄnanga.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.