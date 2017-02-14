Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

New programme to support Ngai Tahu rangatahi in leadership

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:13

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu is joining forces with the Ministry of Youth Development to provide a $100,000 programme to support NgÄi Tahu rangatahi in leadership and cultural development.

The Government and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu will each invest $50,000 in a pilot programme that builds on the Government’s commitment to partnering with Iwi and other organisations to grow youth development opportunities.

Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu says the iwi is committed to working in partnership with Government and expects this investment approach to have a significant impact for NgÄi Tahu whÄnui.

"This partnership means we can offer our programmes to more whÄnau around the takiwÄ," says Arihia.

"NgÄi Tahu are already delivering a range of programmes for rangatahi, however this partnership will broaden the impact we can have on NgÄi Tahu rangatahi."

"The funding will go towards wÄnanga that help grow the cultural, technological, and leadership capacity of our rangatahi. The programmes will ensure rangatahi learn key life skills in a NgÄi Tahutanga context," she says.

Through this partnership NgÄi Tahu will support the Government to reach whÄnau who otherwise may have missed out.

Lynne Te Aika, General Manager, Te Taumatua, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, says this agreement has strong alignment with the strategic direction of the NgÄi Tahu Funds.

"Last year the NgÄi Tahu Fund Committee made a strategic decision to focus on rangatahi so this partnership is a great support towards that focus," says Lynne.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu hope to build on this partnership and develop more co-investment agreements with the Government in the future.

Some of the programmes Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu currently support for rangatahi include; Manawa Hou, Te Ara Whakatipu, Rangatahi Reo, TÅ« Toka TÅ« Ariki, Digital Technology WÄnanga, Rangatahi TÅ« Meke and Marae WÄnanga.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.